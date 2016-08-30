EDL threatens contract workers with legal action

Electricite du Liban Monday gave contract workers less than 24 hours to open the customer service gate at the company's headquarters in Beirut before filing a lawsuit.



Contract workers closed the customer service gates in July.



EDL extended its contract with service providers over the weekend by four months, an extension that the contract workers have rejected.



Since 2012, contract workers have been employed by private service providers KVA, BUS and NEU, companies brought on board to carry out EDL services.

...