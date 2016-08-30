Labor Ministry raises fine for sacking Lebanese wrongfully

Lebanon's Labor Ministry Monday announced a steeper penalty for companies and institutions that fire Lebanese employees in favor of foreigners working under false titles.



Labor Minister Sejaan Azzi told The Daily Star Monday that the stricter fines were only aimed at companies that change the job description of foreign workers to give them lower salaries and replace Lebanese employees.



Azzi said earlier this month that 10,000 Lebanese nationals were forced from their jobs and were replaced with "foreigners" over the past year.

...