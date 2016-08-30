Lebanon's finance minister vows to retake stolen state land

Lebanon's Finance Ministry will continue to clamp down on civil servants who help land owners steal public land, said Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil at a newly-renovated property registration office in Baabda on Tuesday.



Khalil was discussing common allegations that public sector employees – primarily surveyors – accept bribes to speed up paperwork, falsify property value estimates and gobble up public land by redrawing property lines in favor of adjacent land owners.



Khalil revealed in 2014 that over 50 state employees were under investigation for bribery and embezzlement in real estate matters.

