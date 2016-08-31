Khalil: Accountability at land offices

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil pledged to "clean" the ministry's real estate departments from corrupt officials who have abused their positions for personal gains and at the expense of the state.



This is not the first time Khalil has openly criticized some of the illegal practices of real estate departments that usually appraise the value of lands and properties before proposing taxes on them.



Khalil was discussing common allegations that public sector employees – primarily surveyors – accept bribes to speed up paperwork, falsify property value estimates and gobble up public land by redrawing property lines in favor of adjacent landowners.



Khalil revealed in 2014 that over 50 state employees were under investigation for bribery and embezzlement in real estate matters.

...