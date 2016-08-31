Ericsson: Good opportunities in Lebanon’s telecom sector

A senior Ericsson executive said there are good business opportunities in Lebanon's telecom sector.



Alfa and Ericsson introduced 4G LTE mobile data technology in Lebanon this year, but the service has yet to cover the majority of the country.



Ericsson Lebanon hosted a conference Tuesday to present a research on Lebanese consumer behavior within the telecom industry.



Ericsson Consumerlab reported several key findings providing integral insight for emerging Lebanese businesses, the first being general growth of positivity within the technology sector.



This distinction of mobile broadband usage is imperative in understanding the landscape of the Lebanese telecom sector.



According to the report, 76 percent of users use less than 1 gigabyte each month.



The report said that 46 percent of consumers in Lebanon participate in at least two social networking communities.

...