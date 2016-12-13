Beirut airport passengers to exceed 7.5M this year

The number of passengers at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport is expected to exceed 7.5 million by the end of 2016, compared to only 7.25 million last year, the Civil Aviation Authority said Monday.



It noted that the first few days of December registered 160,538 passengers.



In fact, statistics by the Civil Aviation Authority show that the number of passengers at RHIA during November 2016 increased by 11 percent compared to the same month last year.



The statement said that the number of passengers at RHIA exceeded for the second consecutive year the maximum capacity of the airport, which stands at 6 million passengers.

