Financial inflows surge 31 percent

Financial inflows to Lebanon in the first 10 months of 2016 jumped by 30.7 percent to $13 billion compared to the same period of last year, driven mainly by an increase in customer deposits, a report by Bank Audi said.



Bank Audi said that the financial inflow increase has offset the 8.5 percent increase in trade deficit.



The report added that the exports to imports ratio fell from 17 percent in the first 10 months of 2015 to 15.8 percent in the same period of 2016 .



It added that exports of jewelry reported a 91.3 percent growth year-on-year, followed by fats and oils with 10.7 percent and plastic products with 1.8 percent year-on-year over the first 10 months of 2016 relative to the 2015 corresponding period.

