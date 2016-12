An investment bank projected the net profits of a leading Lebanese bank to shrink in 2017 after the effects of the Central Bank's financial engineering recede.



The report covered Bank Audi, BLOM and Byblos banks.



It projected the net profits of Bank Audi to drop to $423 million in 2017 from $469 million in 2016 .



But EFG Hermes said the net income of Bank Audi would jump to $506 million in 2018 .



EFG HERMES also expected higher net earnings for BLOM in 2017 and 2018 .

...