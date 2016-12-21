Lebanon’s ICT sector: Great potential inhibited by govt control

The Lebanese ICT sector holds a lot of economic potential given its fast-growing pace and its vast reach to the different aspects of consumers' daily life, health, transport, etc.



The ICT sector is considered the fastest-growing sector of the economy after recording a 7 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the last two years alone.



Based on the latest data released by Akamai, a global provider of content delivery network services, the average connection speed in Lebanon stood at 1.8 Mbps in Q2 2016, compared to 4.0 Mbps in Egypt and 4.3 Mbps in Jordan.



It was also noticeable that, while the global average connection speed grew by a yearly 14 percent in Q2 2016, Lebanon's slipped by 0.8 percent over the same period.



Another major issue faced by the ICT sector in Lebanon is the lack of competitiveness due to the government's tight control over the sector.



Similarly, according to World Bank sources, "one of the potential measures is the implementation of comprehensive reform, aiming at bringing competition in the market, on the model of Eastern European countries such as Lithuania, which now has the highest FTTH penetration in Europe, or Romania, where the average internet speed is higher than that of France and Italy".



Also, even though some initiatives were formed to boost the sector, they still need to be former embraced and implemented.

