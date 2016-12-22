Political breakthrough has yet to boost business

Despite the election of a Lebanese president and the formation of a government, stores in Lebanon have yet to witnessed a significant improvement in sales.



BTA head said that stores everywhere, including in malls, are witnessing low sales this festive season due to low purchasing power.



Chammas' remarks were reiterated by owners of shops in Hamra who reported slow sales activity in December and in previous months as well.



Likewise, Mosbah Rahhal, owner of Napioni, another clothing store for men in Hamra, said that his sales had dropped remarkably compared to last year despite a 70-percent discount sign on his shop window.



Ali Rahhal, owner of Virgili, said that if it wasn't for Iraqis Hamra shops would have gone bankrupt.



For Akram Suleiman, owner of Cavio clothing store, this year was worse than the year before.

...