Hariri calls for strategy to develop economy

The new government must draft a strategy for the short, medium and long terms aimed at developing Lebanon's economy, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Thursday.



Endeavor Lebanon and Lebanese International Finance Executives hosted their annual Global Business Summit for the third year in a row, gathering hundreds of top entrepreneurs, diaspora members and prominent investors at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beirut.



Hariri also noted that the government plans some reforms to boost growth and empower entrepreneurs, and highlighted the role the business diaspora can play in supporting those reforms and the Lebanese economy.



Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh reiterated Hariri's remarks, emphasizing the vital role played by the startups sector in building a better economy in Lebanon.



Salameh said that the central bank was looking forward to developing its cooperation with entrepreneurs.



The governor said that this year the Central Bank increased the percentage that banks are allowed to invest in the startups sector to 4 percent of their own funds, with over $400 million invested to date.



Salameh said the Central Bank was expecting higher growth in 2017 .

