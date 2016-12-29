New Year’s hotel bookings up 20 pct

Beirut hotel reservations for New Year's soared by 20 percent this year compared to last, but Gulf nationals are still shying away from the country, according to Pierre Ashkar, president of the Syndicate of Hotel Owners.



Ashkar said that hotels are hoping that President Michel Aoun visits Gulf countries very soon to encourage them to lift the travel ban they imposed on Lebanon earlier this year.



Likewise, Ayman Nasreddine, sales and marketing director at Hotel Cavalier, said that his hotel is fully booked for New Year's but the occupancy rate will drop to 30 percent after holidays.



Ashkar reiterated Nasreddine's remarks that the hotel sector is suffering all year long due to the absence of tourists from the Gulf.

...