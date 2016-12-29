BDL not to raise interest rates on pound in 2017: report

A leading investment bank does not expect the Central Bank of Lebanon to raise interest rates in 2017 despite the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to increase its key rates by 0.25 percent earlier this month.



The average interest rate on the Lebanese pound is around seven percent while the dollar is offered around 3.5 percent in Lebanon, depending on the size of the deposits.



A number of bankers told The Daily Star earlier that the lenders may hike the interest rates on dollar deposits if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates gradually in 2017 and 2018 . The Central Bank has control only on the Lebanese pound and does not dictate policy on banks when it comes to other currencies.



Standard Chartered argued that the deficit in the balance of payments was one of the main reasons that encouraged the Central Bank to launch its financial engineering.

