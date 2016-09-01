Lebanon red tape impeding U.S. investment

The United States said Lebanon needs to address red tape, corruption and arbitrary licensing decisions to encourage American companies to invest in the country.



Lebanese businesses and companies have repeatedly called on the authorities to crack down on corruption and red tape, stressing that such practices are scaring away investors.



The report warned that corruption, including bribery, raises the costs and risks of doing business.



The U.S. Department of Commerce stressed that Lebanon has yet to enforce the laws it has to combat corruption on all levels.



The government does not require or encourage private companies to establish internal codes of conduct that prohibit bribery of public officials," the report said.



The U.S. Department of Commerce saw several positive points that encourage investors and companies to make investments in Lebanon.



The report saw good prospects for U.S. companies to invest in energy and oil in Lebanon.

...