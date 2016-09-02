Choucair urges quick action to ward off economic disaster

Mohammad Choucair, head of the Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Industry, warned against an economic disaster in Lebanon while calling for an urgent meeting Tuesday for economic bodies to take escalatory measures in a bid to save the economy. "I call upon economic bodies to come and meet with us Tuesday in the chamber to discuss the measures that should be taken next to save our deteriorating economy," he told The Daily Star.



He said representatives of economic sectors would each make suggestions and conferees would come up with a decision that should be implemented right after Eid al-Adha.



Choucair said that some businesses had to shut down their operations while others won't be able to stay in market for another year if the situation remains the same.



Choucair said that the first demand of economic bodies on Tuesday will be to elect a Lebanese president which will restore confidence in Lebanon.

...