World Bank loan deal to clean Litani signed

Lebanon's Finance Ministry Friday signed a $55 million loan agreement with the World Bank to reduce pollution flowing into the Qaraoun Lake in the Bekaa Valley.



Khalil said the project was one of many that are about to be launched with the World Bank in a bid to support the country's infrastructure to face the challenges of Syrian refugees in Lebanon. "We are keen on cooperating with the World Bank on new projects that would serve the interests of this country," he said.



For his part, Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Director for the Middle East, said that he had discussed in July at the World Bank's headquarters in Washington a strategy for cooperation with Lebanon aimed at supporting development in the country including the construction of a dam in the Jezzine town of Bisri.



Likewise, Khalil said that the Finance Ministry would soon sign a $100 million agreement with the World Bank focusing on the education sector.

