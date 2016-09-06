S&P revises Lebanon outlook to stable from negative

International rating agency Standard & Poor's gave a new lease of life to Lebanon after it revised the country's outlook to stable from negative thanks to the continued efforts of the banking sector to finance the government's public debt.



This is the first time in many years S&P revises its outlook on Lebanon from negative to stable and this was credited to the steady growth of the banking sector deposits that are seen as a crucial part in financing the public debt in the country.



Despite Lebanons' disappointing economic performance since Syria's war erupted five years ago, the banking sector kept attracting sufficient deposits to finance the needs of both the public and private sector needs.



S&P shed light on the size of bonds held by the local banks.

