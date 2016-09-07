Economic Committees to stage 15-min sit-in

The Economic Committees called Monday for a sit-in to protest the country's political paralysis and economic slowdown, and threatened to adopt further measures if these conditions persist.



The sit-in, scheduled to start at noon on Sept. 29 and last 15 minutes, will be held near the Beirut Chamber of Commerce. The Committees suggested that it may pursue a new course of action if the sit-in fails to yield results.



The Economic Committees, which groups the leading business, banking and merchant associations in the country, gave this warning following an emergency meeting held at the Chamber of Commerce.



On Sept. 4, 2013, most businesses, banks and restaurants closed in protest against the paralysis in government institutions.



Leading businessmen have previously held meetings with all leading politicians and parties in a bid to draw their attention to the alarming economic and social conditions in the country.

