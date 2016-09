Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh said Tuesday that the demand for cash in Lebanon has more than doubled over the past seven years.



The governor didn't say if the demand for cash was mainly in foreign currency or Lebanese lira.



Salameh stressed that cash remains one of the last resources in times of financial crisis.



Salameh said that cash has been an efficient and reliable means of payment for many decades, and the demand for cash has been increasing annually all over the world.

