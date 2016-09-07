Bank Audi business line caters to SMEs

Ever since the Central Bank of Lebanon gave a special attention to small and medium enterprises issuing Circular 331, commercial banks started focusing more on this sector by developing a wide range of products and packages for SMEs. Among the latest initiatives in this area is the new SME banking business line launched by Bank Audi less than two weeks ago to cater to customers' lending and nonlending needs, from business banking transactions to financing solutions for day-to-day running business needs, as well as business growth and capital expenditure requirements.



Sabbah gave an overview about each of these products starting with the TransAct Packages which fall under the nonlending category and allow clients to manage their day to day banking transactions while enjoying a long term relationship with the bank and benefitting from preferential conditions and a generous reward program.



This category contains six products including the POS Cash Advance, the Power Card, the Empower Card, the Premises Loan, the Business Loan, and the Kafalat Loan.



Sabbah said that the client can choose to resettle his loan over a period ranging from one to nine months.



The last two loans, Sabbah said, are the Business Loan and the Kafalat Loan.

...