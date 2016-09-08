Bank exposure to sovereign risk falls

Lebanese banks' exposure to the government's public debt has relatively declined over the past 10 years, but it still represents a risk factor, Bank Audi said Wednesday.



Bank Audi acknowledged that apart from the sovereign risk exposure, the banks also face other challenges.



Lebanese banks were able to maintain positive activity growth domestically and abroad despite the tough operating environment characterizing their operating conditions in Lebanon and in foreign markets of presence," Audi said.



It added that Lebanese banks have managed to maintain their risk profile.



The bank outlined the strong elements that allowed banks to prosper amid difficult conditions in the country.



Audi added that consolidated banking activity in 2015 grew 4.8 percent in 2015 .

...