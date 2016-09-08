U.S. sponsors Lebanese startup roadshow

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard announced Wednesday American sponsorship of the Start Up Lebanon-Silicon Valley Roadshow.



The roadshow was initiated by the American Lebanese Chamber of Commerce to encourage companies to invest in Lebanese startups.



The second Start Up Lebanon event is scheduled for Sept. 12-17, and will be in the form of a roadshow all around Silicon Valley, according to the organizers.



As we Americans like to say, it's a win-win situation," Richard said.



The roadshow will focus on a software platform that helps businesses analyze customer behavior patterns to boost sales, a mobile platform that instantly links students to tutors based on individual needs and a user-friendly budgeting and expense-tracking tool that empowers nonprofit organizations and startups to take control of their organizations' financial goals.

