Economy is withstanding political chaos: Salameh

Lebanon's economy remains resilient despite the political instability that has prevented the election of a president for more than two years, according to Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh. "We're doing fine," Salameh said in a telephone interview Thursday, adding that measures taken this year to boost liquidity have put the economy in position to withstand challenges that include regional conflict and a barely functioning government. Foreign reserves are at a record high, over $40 billion, the currency is stable and liquidity is adequate, he said.



Lebanon is also the Arab world's most indebted nation.



Salameh also said Lebanon has the right liquidity-boosting measures in place to withstand a potential drop in inflows from Saudi Arabia, which is weighing plans to cancel more than $20 billion worth of projects as it grapples with a plunge in oil revenue.

