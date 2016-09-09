U.S. hails Central Bank’s financial safeguards

The United States still considers Lebanon as the financial hub of the region and is pleased by the measures taken by the Central Bank to crackdown on money laundering and terrorism financing, a financial adviser said Thursday.



"The speakers were talking about regulations, legislations and they talked about how the Central Bank should protect the consumers and the banking sector," the adviser said.



He added that the speakers considered the Central Bank of Lebanon to be one of the strongest Central Banks in the world in terms of protecting the depositor and the banking sector from any possible high risk.



Joseph Torbey, Chairman of the World Union of Arab Bankers, said at the opening of the conference that the recent global financial crisis has led to a deep revision of the systems, legislations and financial regulations in every country around the world.

...