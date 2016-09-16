New car sales see slight dip; compacts popular

New car sales in Lebanon fell slightly in the first eight months of 2016, according to the Association of Car Importers in Lebanon.



The data released by the association showed that the number of newly registered cars from January through August of this year dropped by 1.3 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.



It added that the majority of the registered new cars are small cars with low selling prices.



It was followed by Japan's Toyota with a total of 3,552 newly registered cars in the first eight months of 2016, lower than the total of 4,270 registered in the same period a year earlier, the report said.

...