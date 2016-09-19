Finally, a cure for writer’s block

BEIRUT: One of the most complicated and time-consuming steps for students when applying to universities is the process of filling out applications and writing essays. The same goes for job seekers required to submit cover letters alongside their resumes.



Tickle My Brain is one very creative initiative founded by Tara Nehme, a business graduate of the American University of Beirut, offering professional writing services for people in need of resumes, cover letters, business plans, application essays, LinkedIn profiles, website content and proposals.



TMB is a platform that connects freelance writers with individuals and businesses that are in need for professional writing services, Nehme explained.



Nehme explained that TMB will be launching a new version of its website within a month, allowing clients to benefit from services in a more technical and automated manner.



Nehme further explained how the website works by saying that writers are registered based on their skills.



Nehme noted that TMB generates revenues by charging freelancers 30 percent of the price of the jobs they achieve.

...