Mobile operators alfa, touch offer to cut prices of 4G

Lebanon's two mobile operators touch and alfa Monday submitted proposals to Telecom Minister Boutros Harb to reduce the pricing of 4G and other internet services.



Kharafi said that touch and Zain Group were working closely with the Lebanese Telecommunications Ministry to ensure consumers across the country enjoy the life-enhancing opportunities that high-speed mobile data services offer.



According to the new lists, the rate of 4G with a 20 capacity for example will be $59 per months instead of $69 .



Touch also said in the statement that WhatsApp bundle has been enhanced to offer more data and is available for $5 for 250MB of data.

