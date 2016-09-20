Hajj Hasan calls for more green projects

Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan called on firms and institutions in Lebanon to implement green projects to better protect the environment.



The minister also underlined the importance of passing a law on green building as soon as possible.



Representing EU Ambassador Christina Lassen, engineer Cyril Dewaleyne, program manager with the Sustainable Development Section at the European Union Delegation to Lebanon, expressed the satisfaction of the EU Delegation with the EU-funded project establishing a National Green Building Coordination Group and the LIBNOR Technical Committee NL TC 205 .

