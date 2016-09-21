Alfa cuts 4G rates after Harb call on telecoms to lower fees

Cellular operator Alfa took the first step to cut the prices of 4G and internet services following an appeal by Telecom Minister Boutros Harb to reduce charges in a bid to help Lebanese consumers.



"We are working day and night to meet everyone's expectations and needs, especially our 2.5 million Alfa subscribers," he added.



He pointed out that the price drop to be implemented varied between 10 and 20 percent depending on the bundle price, knowing that Alfa's exchange with the Telecommunications Ministry about the new rates is ongoing, as these rates are being determined under the ministry's supervision and approval.



Harb later called on the companies to submit ideas to reduce mobile internet prices and suggest similarly priced 4G rate lists.

