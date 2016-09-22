Lebanon’s electricity: The need for market solutions

Lebanon's half-absent electricity remains a major source of social and financial distress for the country.



Between private generators, consolidated electricity generation, sleazy borrowing and investments in alternative energies, Lebanese citizens are almost getting by, but not without terrible costs on wealth and health.EdL's combined capacity to generate electricity stands at 1,800 megawatts, falling short of the actual demand by around 1,600 MW, which is currently filled by unregulated private generators.



Although closely linked to GDP output and income growth, which have been ill-growing in Lebanon since the beginning of the crisis in Syria (real growth averaged 1.7 percent in 2011-15), demand for electricity continued to grow in Lebanon, coming more from individual than industrial use.



Despite the lack of studies on sectors' energy consumption, the ones depending directly on electricity, mainly manufacturing, contribute to 11 percent of Lebanon's GDP, and represent 15 percent of the country's exports.



The private power generators were the first to emerge and live off the electricity crisis.

...