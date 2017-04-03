Nine firms apply for prequalification

The deadline to participate in the new prequalification round for oil and gas exploration off Lebanon's coast has passed with nine new companies applying to take part in the first licensing round, said a statement issued by the Energy Ministry and the Lebanese Petroleum Administration.



In 2013, the ministry also launched a prequalification round and 46 out of 52 companies were accepted.



It added that the LPA is contacting the rest of the companies that participated in the first prequalification round to update their files.



The statement also explained that the criteria adopted for the qualification of these companies cover four main areas: legal, technical, financial and environmental.

