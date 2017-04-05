Tourism seen generating $3.4B in 2017

A leading international tourism agency said the sector in Lebanon is expected to generate revenue of $3.4 billion in 2017 .



The WTTC said the direct contribution of Travel & Tourism to GDP in 2015 was LL5.436 trillion (8.1 percent of GDP) and forecast that the sector would rise by 4.8 percent in 2016 .



It expected that the tourism sector's contribution to the Lebanese economy to expand by 2.9 percent in real terms in 2017 .



It added that, since the T&T industry affects all sectors of the economy, its real direct and indirect impact is more significant.

