Financial inflows to rise 20 percent in 2017: Bank Audi

Financial inflows to Lebanon in 2017 could jump by 20 percent thanks to the positive political and economic conditions, Bank Audi said Wednesday.



The report also projected a growth in the money supply in 2017 .



This expected rise in both financial inflows and would also increase loans to the private sector, according to the report.



Audi noted that although the foreign currency liquidity held by commercial banks fell to $8.5 billion in August 2016 due to the Central Bank's financial engineering, it is expected that FX primary liquidity in foreign banks to reach $11.7 billion in 2017 .

