Hariri urges Chinese to invest in Lebanon

Prime Minister Saad Hariri repeated calls Thursday for Chinese and international investments in infrastructure in Lebanon to cope with the big number of Syrian refugees in the country.



Lebanese officials have seized every international occasion to repeat that Lebanon cannot alone handle such a large number of Syrian refugees, adding that the country's infrastructure has been stretched to the limit.



Hariri said Lebanon can't handle the big number of Syrian refugees given the small size of the country and its inappropriate infrastructure.



I am sure the Chinese government and private companies will understand how important this is, especially that investing in Lebanon today is preparing for the massive reconstruction of Syria when a political solution is reached, we hope sooner than later," Hariri said.



He warned against the notion of leaving Lebanon to deal with the Syrian problem alone, without the assistance of the international community.



Adnan Kassar, a former minister and the chairman of Fransabank, underlined the importance of Chinese investment in Lebanon.



Other speakers at the conference touched on ways to increase Chinese investment in Lebanon, stressing that the country can be the gateway to the rest of the Arab world.

...