Hajj Hasan to control foreign competition

The government will continue to take all the necessary measures aimed at protecting the local industry sector, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan said Friday.



The government has started applying new fees on certain imported items to protect Lebanese industry and combat the dumping of cheap goods.



Hajj Hasan said that such measures are very important because the local industry is facing huge challenges and it is not capable of keeping up with foreign competition.



Hajj Hasan stressed that the new measures do not target any specific country but rather they aim to protect Lebanon's industry from the smuggling of products from numerous sources.

