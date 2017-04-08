Lebanon spared as Hyundai, Kia to recall 1.4 million vehicles

Hyundai and Kia said Friday they were recalling 1.4 million cars and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and South Korea because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.



Rachid Rasamny, general manager for Century Motor Company, Hyundai's dealer in Lebanon, said there has been no notification regarding recalls for Hyundai in Lebanon.



HMA manufactures a signficant portion of Hyundai cars sold in North America, and the U.S. engines are made at the Hyundai's plant in Alabama.

