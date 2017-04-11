Lebanon’s outlook upgraded to stable

London-based Capital Intelligence Ratings revised its outlook for Lebanon from negative to stable following the election of a president and formation of the government.



The agency also maintained Lebanon's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign ratings of "B" and its short-term foreign and local currency sovereign ratings of "B".



The company also said the improvement of relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and other GCC members were key factors behind the decision to revise Lebanon's outlook to stable.



The agency warned that there are still serious challenges facing Lebanon despite the positive political developments.

