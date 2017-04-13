Lebanon seeks billions in infrastructure investment

Lebanon is seeking $10-$12 billion in infrastructure investment from the international community over the next seven years to cope with the huge presence of Syrian refugees in the country, Prime Minister Saad Hariri's adviser on Syrian refugees said Wednesday.



At the conference, Hariri urged the international community to finance major infrastructure projects in Lebanon to ease the refugees' impact.



Munla described the plan to draw loans and grants for this project as a complete vision for Lebanon over the next seven years.



Munla said Lebanon hopes to borrow for the next 40 years at 1.4 percent interest – equivalent to the borrowing conditions of poorest countries in the world.



The adviser also expressed confidence in achieving the goals to raise this amount of money from the international community, adding that the world is aware of the difficulties Lebanon is facing.

