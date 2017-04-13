Ogasapian calls for more gender equality

Ogasapian said that 70 percent of projects created by women in developing and emerging countries do not get enough funding to ensure their sustainability.



Alia Abbas, director general of the Economy Ministry, said that gender inequality remains a prevailing characteristic of Arab societies when it comes to participation in the political and public arena.



Kassar said that BLC has also created BLA Award to support women in growing their SMEs which led to an increase in bank accounts of women by 46 percent in the past five years starting 2012 .



Kassar said that loans given to women who have SMEs increased by 73 percent in the same period.

...