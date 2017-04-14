Standard Chartered sees modest growth

Standard Chartered expects modest GDP growth in Lebanon in 2017 compared to 2016, thanks to the positive political environment following the election of a president.



However, Standard Chartered does not see further improvement in business sentiment due to the fact that the current government will resign once parliamentary elections are held this year.



The bank released its report prior to recent political developments that will almost certainly see the election schedule delayed.



Standard Chartered also expected Lebanon's public debt to GDP to surge at the end of this year.



Standard Chartered stressed that the renewal of Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh's term would reassure the market and investors.

