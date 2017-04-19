Lebanon BOP records $507M surplus

Lebanon's balance of payment recorded a surplus of $509 million in the first two months of 2017 thanks to a 57-percent increase in the financial inflows to the country in the same period, according to Bank Audi's Lebanon Weekly Monitor.



Imports and exports also rose in the first two months of this year.



It noted that land exports jumped by 82 percent in the first two months of this year.



The report said that jewelry export in the first two months of this year has risen 57.1 percent compared to the same period of last year.

