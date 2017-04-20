ABC mall gets ready to open in Verdun

One example of such a successful multimillion-dollar project in Lebanon is ABC mall, owned by former MP Robert Fadel, who decided to replicate his lucrative enterprise in Verdun but on a larger scale.



ABC Verdun will also have a 10,000 square-meter ABC department store to be integrated into the composition of the overall project, Kuntermann said.



According to Kuntermann, ABC Verdun will host over 200 shops, including 28 restaurants and coffee shops and several new concept stores such as The Toy Store and Calvin Klein Jeans.



The $300 million project, which will be launched in July, is a joint venture between ABC and the Bahaa Rafic Hariri Group.



Kuntermann explained that the new mall was designed by Callison, a Seattle-based architecture consultancy firm with established experience in shopping malls worldwide.



Despite Verdun's traffic congestion, ABC investors decided to open their project in this area to serve clients from the west and south of the country.



The young CEO also emphasized the importance of opening ABC in Verdun, saying its location allows people to come on foot and avoid using cars.

