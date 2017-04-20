Import more Lebanese goods, minister urges Russia

Lebanon urged Russia to facilitate the entry of more Lebanese-made goods into the country to narrow the deficit in the balance of trade between the two states.



We exported to Russia $35 million worth of goods in 2016 while Moscow sent us $528 million," Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan told Russian officials and business leaders during a visit by a high-ranking Lebanese delegation to Moscow to explore new investment opportunities.



He added that the trade imbalance between Lebanon and Russia will remain for some time, but expressed hope that the Russian authorities would consider increasing Lebanese imports to narrow the gap.



The minister reminded Russian officials that Moscow pledged two years ago to increase investments to Lebanon substantially but that this never materialized.

...