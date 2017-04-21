Consumer confidence up but falling after December peak

The Byblos Bank/AUB Consumer Confidence Index increased by 16 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, a statement issued by Byblos Bank said Thursday.



The statement added that the Byblos Bank/AUB Present Situation Index averaged 52.4 in the first quarter of 2017, and increased by 8.4 percent from the preceding quarter, while the Byblos Bank/AUB Expectations Index averaged 62.5 and improved by 20.8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016 .



The statement said the index regressed by 2.5 percent in January from the preceding month, dropped by 19 percent in February and declined by 13.7 percent in March 2017 . But it added that the first-quarter results were 9 percent higher than the monthly trend average score of 53.7 since the index's inception in July 2007, marking the first time the quarterly results exceed the trend average since the third quarter of 2011 .

