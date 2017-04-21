Lebanon seeks boost in trade cooperation with Russia

The Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Industry in North Lebanon signed a cooperation agreement with RUARIA LLC, a Russian trade company in the framework of the Lebanese business delegation's visit to Russia.



The new agreement aims to strengthen mutual investments covering various promising sectors in Russia and Lebanon in addition to holding negotiations about all matters that are needed to implement this agreement.



It also aims to boost Lebanon's agricultural and industrial exports to Russian markets.



Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan met with the Russian services minister to discuss the possibility of exempting Lebanon from custom fees as it is the case with other countries partnering with Russia in the trade area.

