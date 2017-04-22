Lebanon should address new U.S. sanctions on Hezbollah

Lebanon was put on the spotlight again as the U.S. Congress planned to review additional and tougher sanctions against Hezbollah and all its affiliates and allies, a move that could have negative political and financial ramifications on the country if the proposals passed without amendments.



The U.S. Treasury published a list of around 100 Hezbollah personality and organizations associated with the party.



The 20-page proposal said that among those who should be added to the list of U.S. sanctions is the secretary-general of Hezbollah, members of the Hezbollah political bureau, parliamentarians (including Cabinet ministers) of Hezbollah, any other senior members of Hezbollah, Amal, or other associated entities that the Treasury secretary considers important.



The banker expects the new amendments to the first act against Hezbollah to pass end of this year.



Fortunately the U.S. Treasury agreed to make some amendments," the banker said.



He stressed that it is not the role of the banks to lobby the U.S. Treasury and Congress to make new amendments to the Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act of 2017 .

...