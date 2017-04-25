Remittances down slightly: World Bank

Remittances from Lebanese expatriates decreased slightly in 2016 compared to the same period in 2015, according to estimates by the World Bank.



Remittances to Lebanon are seen as one of the most important elements allowing the country to stand on its feet.



The report added that Lebanon was the 17th-largest recipient of remittances in the world and the 12th largest among 125 developing economies in 2016 .



It noted that expatriates' remittances represented a reasonably high percentage of the country's GDP.

...