Lebanon on mission to curb further sanctions

A high-ranking Lebanese political and banking delegation is set to travel to Washington in May in a bid to dissuade U.S. authorities from expanding the list of American sanctions against individuals and groups suspected of links with Hezbollah. The delegation, according to sources, may include some ministers and lawmakers as well as representatives of the Association of Banks in Lebanon.



MP Alain Aoun, who recently visited Washington to take part in the World Bank and International Monetary Fund conference, told The Daily Star that he and his Lebanese colleagues did not have the chance to discuss the issue of the new proposed sanctions on Hezbollah with members of Congress.



Aoun said that the new proposals are, for the time being, only a draft and not even a bill.



Aoun did not expect the draft to be discussed by the House and Senate anytime soon, adding that other Lebanese lawmakers plan to visit Washington in a couple of weeks to follow up on the matter.



It's a vibrant one," Schanzer said.



He expected the opposition Democrats to support the proposed sanctions on Hezbollah.



Nephew said the visit of the Lebanese delegation to Washington to discuss the subject of sanctions could be helpful.

