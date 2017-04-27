Eight more firms qualify to bid on oil and gas

Lebanon added eight companies Wednesday to its list of firms that will be allowed to bid in the country's first offshore oil and gas licensing round, bringing the number to 53 "prequalified" companies.



Under Lebanon's tender process, consortiums of three companies – one operator and two nonoperators – are to bid on rights to offshore blocks.



Both Videsh and Lukoil had prequalified as nonoperators in the 2013 round. This year, the firms asked to be qualified as operators, but only Videsh was successful.

