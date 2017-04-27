Salameh: Capital markets create jobs

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Wednesday that activating Lebanon's capital market wound help create jobs as well as reducing private sector indebtedness by issuing shares.



It will also help to better distribute its debt by issuing bonds that lead to better scheduling of benefits," the governor told participants in Arab Stock Exchanges Conference which was held at Four Seasons Hotel in Beirut.



He added that the electronic platform could be run from Beirut Stock Exchange if the government decided to privatize the bourse.



"One of the most important elements of success is the human element and we have issued circulars to train and qualify these staff through exams," Salameh said.



He added that Lebanon also cooperates with Insider Trading, locally, regionally and internationally, through its financial institutions.

